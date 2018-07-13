Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Preview update (Build 17713 -RS5)

Microsoft has started rolling out a new Windows 10 Insider Preview update (Build 17713 -RS5). The new update brings a whole set of improvements in the Edge browser like per-site media autoplay controls, an inbuilt dictionary, Edge PDF reader improvements, and others.

The new Windows 10 Insider Preview update also makes some temporary changes to the opt-in processor for the Fast and Skip Ahead rings for the program. The new update also brings a fix for a number of bugs, along with performance enhancements and some changes in the UI which is expected to go live soon with the stable update.

The major highlight of the update is the improvements in the Edge browser. The Edge browser now has a per-site media autoplay control feature. The feature allows a user to enable or disable the automatic media playback on some specific websites. The company has named the new feature as 'Media Autoplay'. Users can locate the feature below the 'Website permission' option in the 'website identification' panel.

With the new update, it has become quite easy for the users to look up the meaning of the word while in the Reading View mode along with PDFs on the Edge browser. Users simply need to select the word whose meaning they want to check, and the response will pop-up automatically in a box. Users will also have the option to listen to the pronunciation of the selected word by simply tapping on the speaker icon. Further, to access in-depth information, users can do so by tapping the 'more' button.

The new update introduces a useful addition to the PDF Reader, now all the tools in the toolbar will have a text description; this makes it simple for a user to figure out the functionality of the icons easily. Along with this a new tool called 'Add notes' has also been introduced and is expected to enhance the productivity.

Also, another new change introduced with the update is that a user will now be able to pin the toolbar allowing them to place it at the top of the documents in order to improve the accessibility of the required tool. The update also brings some PDF reader enhancements which will make sure that a user sees less amount of blank space while moving through a PDF file in Microsoft Edge. The new update also brings a fast way of signing in to a shared PC, which is a common scenario at the workplaces. Microsoft is calling the new feature as 'Fast Sign-in' and it is fairly easy to set up.