10 new Microsoft Edge features you should know

Built-in Share: Share Wirelessly

You can share things from your browser directly without leaving the page you're on. You have the option of sharing things wirelessly or through other services like Mail or OneNote.

To set the feature up, you need to go to Settings>System>Shared experiences and tweak things up a little bit in the Nearby Sharing options.

Pin your favorite sites to the taskbar

If you have made use of this option, all the pinned sites are launched as soon as you open the browser. All you have to do is visit the page you want on your taskbar and then click on the ‘Pin this page to the taskbar' option.

Reading list

When you find yourself near an article which you plan to read later, all you have to do is hit the star icon at the address bar, select reading list and then choose Add.

Epub Reader

Along with the option of being able to read a plethora of books, you also have options available that allows you to do things like adjust the fonts and change the line spaces and themes.

Read Aloud

All you have to do is right-click on the page and select the option that says Read aloud in order to have the contents of the site read aloud to you.

You also have the option of customizing things like the voice and the speed of narration.

Buy and read books

The Microsoft Store and the browser work hand in hand to bring you a huge range of books which you can buy. These are arranged in a wonderful interface which allows you to access them through the Hub icon.

Tab preview

A panel that is docked at the top of the browser allows you to glance at all the open tabs that you have open. Clicking on the Chevron icon next to the New tab icon allows you to enable it. Tapping on the chevron icon again will make the pane disappear.

Mute tabs

You can silence specific tabs by right-clicking on them and hitting mute. This resolves the issue of auto-playing videos and high-pitched dialogues.

Set Aside

Whereas Reading List allows you to save a particular tab. Set Aside saves a bunch of tabs with just the click of an icon. Clicking on the icon again will restore the tabs immediately.

Use extensions in private mode

The prowess of the browser and the experience of browsing is augmented with the help of a wide range of extensions which can be used even in the InPrivate Mode.