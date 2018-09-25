ENGLISH

Microsoft announces Office 2019 for Mac and Windows

Microsoft launches Office 2019 for Windows and Mac devices. All you need to know about the new additions.

By

    Microsoft on September 25 officially announced its latest Office 2019 which is the next generation of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project, Visio, Access, Publisher. The Office 2019 is made available for all Windows and Mac devices. The Office 2019 brings a lot of new features and updates to the on-premises apps which will be beneficial for both users and IT professionals.

    The Office 2019 comes with a set of valuable changes for users who can't be cloud-connected or receive regular updates. The Office 2019 is a one-time release and it won't receive future feature updates. According to Microsoft, "we'll continue to add new features to Office 365 ProPlus monthly, including innovations in collaboration, artificial intelligence (AI), security, and more."

    Office 2019 delivers features across apps to help users to create amazing content in less time. In PowerPoint 2019, you can create cinematic presentations with new features like Morph and Zoom. And improved inking features across the apps in Windows-like the roaming pencil case, pressure sensitivity, and tilt effects-allow you to naturally create documents.

    Word 2019 and Outlook 2019 help you focus on what matters most. Learning Tools, like reading Aloud and Text Spacing, make it easier to engage with your content. Focus Mode blocks out distractions and puts your content front and centre. The Focused Inbox moves less important emails out of the way so you can get straight to taking care of business. For a longer list of the new features in Office 2019.
    Office 2019 also includes new IT value for enhanced security and streamlined administration. Back in Office 2013, the company has introduced Click-to-Run (C2R), a modern deployment technology, and it's now used to deploy and update Office across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

    With Office 2019, Microsoft is moving the on-premises versions of Office to C2R to reduce costs and improve security. The advantages of C2R include predictable monthly security updates, up-to-date apps on installation, reduced network consumption through Windows 10 download optimization technology, and an easy upgrade path to Office 365 ProPlus. 

    Availability

    Commercial volume license (trusted) customers can access Office 2019 starting today.
    Office 2019 will be available to all customers, consumer and commercial, in the next few weeks.

    Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
