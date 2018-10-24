WhatsApp to rollout fingerprint and face unlock authentication soon

It is known that WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps available right now. Eventually, the developers behind the app are coming up with new features in order to offer an improved user experience.

Recently, the app was in the headlines for the upcoming features such as Vacation mode, Silent Mode and Linked Accounts that connects to the users' Instagram account. Soon after the same, the iOS version of app started getting new features such as iPhone XS Max native resolution support, autoplay voice messages and improve UI with message shortcuts.

Within a day, WhatsApp has again hit the headlines for another interesting feature on the cards. As per those at WABetaInfo, the app will get a couple of new features soon. And, these are said to be the support for Face ID and Touch ID for the security purposes. The report says that these options were spotted in the iOS version of the app and will be rolled out to the Android version soon.

Touch ID and Face ID on WhatsApp

With these new features, WhatsApp users can add additional protection to the messaging app so that their conversations are always protected from prying eyes. Touch ID is none other than fingerprint verification on Android devices and Face ID is facial recognition commonly dubbed Face Unlock.

Give that the app will get facial recognition and fingerprint recognition features, users can be assured that their conversations will be private. If anyone tries to open WhatsApp, they will be prompted to authenticate using the registered face data or fingerprint. If any of these authentication aspects fail, then the app will prompt them to type the passcode or PIN set by the user.

The report adds that this security feature is in the nascent stage and could take a considerable time to be rolled out to all the users of the iOS version of the app. Maybe, after being successfully implemented on iPhones, we can expect them to make their way to Android as well.