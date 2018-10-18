WhatsApp working on Linked Accounts, Vacation Mode and Silent Mode features

WhatsApp has been receiving many new updates bringing in a lot of useful features. Recently, the popular messaging platform received features such as Stickers and PiP mode. A few days back, the Delete for Everyone feature received a tweak. Now, the Android, iOS and Windows Phone versions of the app are all set to get three new features.

Well, the talk is about the Vacation Mode, Silent Mode and Linked Accounts features. According to the WABetaInfo, which tracks the changes in the beta versions of the app, these three features are all set to be rolled out to the users in the coming months.

It notes that Vacation Mode is under development and it is yet to be rolled out to the users for some developmental reasons. It is expected to get some improvements before being rolled out to everyone. Silent Mode has been rolled out to the Android beta version of the app while Linked Accounts is yet to be rolled out to the users. Now, let's take a look at what these new features are intended to do.

Vacation Mode

As its name suggests, Vacation Mode will bring some changes to the archived chats. When it is enabled from the notification settings of WhatsApp, archived chats will not be unarchived when if a new message has been received from the same conversation provided it is muted previously. Basically, it is a feature that was requested by many users.

Silent Mode

Vacation Mode is actually based on Silent Mode. This feature lets users hide the app badge for the muted chats. Notably, some launchers show the app badge with the number of new messages received. It could be annoying to see the same, especially for the muted chats. This is what Silent Mode addresses as it will not show the app badge when there is a new message in the muted chat or group. It is already available for the users to get its benefits.

Linked Accounts

Another new feature is Linked Accounts. It is meant for the WhatsApp Business users and will be available under the Profile Settings. This feature supports Instagram for now. Tapping on the option after entering the credentials will connect both the WhatsApp and Instagram profiles of the business. Linked Accounts will help in recovering the password of the account and automatically sharing the status update on Instagram as well.