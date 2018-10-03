WhatsApp Android beta version gets Picture-in-Picture mode for videos

WhatsApp has been receiving many updates in the recent times rolling out new features to its users. Now, the Android beta version of the app has started getting a feature called Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. This feature will be beneficial for those who watch a lot of videos on the platform as it will provide a seamless multitasking experience.

Notably, back in August, there were reports suggesting that WhatsApp is testing PiP mode on Android. Now, it looks like Facebook has started rolling this feature. Users of the Android beta version of the app 2.18.310 are said to have got this feature, claims WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture mode

This new feature that the messaging app has received will let you view the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube videos in a pop-up view. You can continue chatting and viewing the video simultaneously. To view videos in the PiP mode, you just have to tap on the video and it will open directly in a hovering box.

If you aren't able to see this feature, you should backup your chats and reinstall the latest beta version of the app. After the update, you will be able to use the feature. So, you can move the pop-up video box anywhere on the screen and adjust its size as well. However, once you exit the chat, the video in the pop-up box will stop playing. This is expected to be caused by a bug as the feature works well on iOS. We can expect the bug to be fixed in the coming updates.

As mentioned above, this PiP mode feature will support Facebook and Instagram videos. It is reportedly said that the feature will work on all the streamable videos.

Recent WhatsApp features

Based on the recent reports, the messaging platform is said to roll out ads that will appear within WhatsApp Status. Notably, this feature is expected to be something similar to the ads that appear amidst Instagram Stories. This feature is said to be under testing on Android for now. While there is no clarity regarding when this feature will be rolled out, it is believed that there are other new features such as the new Dark Mode.