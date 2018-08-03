WhatsApp reportedly tests Picture in Picture mode for Android

WhatsApp will soon rollout the much-awaited Picture-in-Picture mode for Android users. This mode will let users play YouTube and Instagram in a small box in the PiP mode. However, it is said that this feature is yet to be officially rolled out as there are some developmental issues.

WhatsApp Android beta PiP mode

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the PiP mode on the Android beta version. Once it is rolled out, it will show a white colored Play icon on any YouTube or Instagram video links that are received in a chat, be it an individual or group chat.

Once you hit this Play icon, the video will pop-out in a small box within the app. The small box will be floatable and you can place it anywhere on the screen as you prefer and also increase its size. The PiP mode on WhatsApp will let you seamlessly multitask and watch videos at the same time. This way, you can carry on with the chatting despite watching videos in the app.

When to expect this feature?

The report adds that WhatsApp has already submitted the latest Android beta update with the version 2.18.234 and that it will soon be available for the beta testers. New PiP mode on WhatsApp for Android is expected to be rolled out this month itself.

Initially, it will not support PiP mode for videos as a part of the Instagram stories. So, only the YouTube videos can be watched in the PiP mode within WhatsApp.

Other recent WhatsApp features

In addition to the Picture-in-Picture mode, WhatsApp has rolled out many new updates and features in the recent times. It brought the group video and voice calling feature to all users after testing it for a considerable time with the beta users. Also, Facebook started bringing monetary changes to the instant messaging platforms by showing ads on WhatsApp Status.

Starting August 1, WhatsApp for Business users will be charged as per the duration of messages. For the first 24-hours, the messages can be sent for free. Later, they have to pay if they fail to respond to a customer's message within a day. The charges will range from 0.5 cents (approx. Rs. 0.36) to 9 cents (approx. Rs. 6) for each message.

Talking about the PiP mode, what to do you think about it? Do you think it will be useful in enhancing your experience on the platform? Do let us known your opinion in the comments section below.