WhatsApp for iPhone will soon let you watch YouTube videos within the app

We have been seeing several new features being rolled out to WhatsApp via latest updates. It was only yesterday that we came across a report tipping that the iOS version of the app is testing the dynamic location sticker feature.

Now, it looks like WhatsApp for iPhone has got two new features - one is the ability to watch YouTube videos within a conversation and the other is the ability to lock recording in order to record a voice message without holding the button throughout the recording. These features have been spotted by WABetaInfo in the new WhatsApp version number 2.17.81 for iPhone that is available in the App Store with the changes mentioned in the What's New section.

The YouTube feature lets users watch videos in the Picture-in-Picture mode so that users can watch the videos even when they open another chat. The latest version of the app does not have the PiP or inbuilt player features for now. However, the voice message recording lock is there tipping that the YouTube feature might have to be enabled with a server side switch.

Previously, when users click on the link shared in chat, the video will open in the YouTube app that is installed on the device. Apparently, the rollout of the new feature in the WhatsApp update will be a great boon to the users. Even the other feature, the voice message recording lock is beneficial as it does not require the users to continue holding the record button to record a voice message.

In addition to these new features, we already know that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to switch between the voice and video calls amidst an ongoing voice call. It was claimed that the company is developing a new button to switch from the voice calls to voice calls but the vice versa is not possible. And, the recipient can reject or accept an incoming video call.