WhatsApp to let you switch from voice to video calls soon

WhatsApp is constantly hitting the headlines for the launch of several new features. The

Facebook-owned messaging platform appears to be all set to enhance the user experience with the new features.

According to the @WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that lets users to quickly switch between the video and voice calls amidst voice calls. The tweet shows that the Android beta version 2.17.163 of WhatsApp will get a new button that will let users quickly make a switch from voice to video calls without disconnecting the voice call that is in progress.

However, the recipient can reject the upcoming video call if he or she wants to. The tweet adds that "Whatsapp is also testing a feature that will roll out the ability to directly mute a video". Also, it has been confirmed that the ability to make group video calls is all set to be rolled out to the users in the latest beta version for Android.

If these claims turn out to be real, then we can soon enjoy making group video calls and also switch from voice calls to video calls without any hassle. Let's see when these features will be rolled out to the stable versions of the app.

As mentioned above, it appears to be pretty interesting to know that WhatsApp will be rolling out numerous features that are aimed at giving a better user experience to the user base of over one billion.

It was only a few days back that WhatsApp introduced the Delete for Everyone feature that will let users recall the messages those were sent accidentally. Basically, this feature works fine for both individual and group chats. Within days of introducing this feature, it was known that there is a loophole in the app and that the recipient can still take a look at the message that was deleted.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rumored to be working on an application for the iPad users. The application is said to be referred to as WhatsApp for iPad. The same was said to be spotted on the latest WhatsApp desktop app.