Whatsapp Recipient limit feature will prevent deleting older messages

Whatsapp recently rolled out a new feature, which enables to delete a message within 68 minutes, which helps the sender to revoke the text that might have been sent accidentally. This feature was highly appreciated across the world, as it gave users a chance to correct their mistakes (accidental text messages, unintentional forwards etc.).

And now, according to WABetainfo, Whatsapp is working on a new feature, which gives control to the recipient regarding deleting a received message.

What is Whatsapp recipient limit feature?

This is an upcoming feature on Whatsapp, which works in the following manner. Whenever a sender sends deletes a message WhatsApp (delete for everyone) the message will be selected on everyone who has received a text message. However, if the recipient did not receive the revoke request within 13 hours, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds, then the sender cannot delete the message what so ever.

There are multiple instances, where a recipient might not receive the revoke request. Ex: if the receiver's phone is switched off or out of network, then Whatsapp will not be able to communicate with the server, which results in not receive the revoke request. As of now, there is no info on whether the sender will receive a notification regarding not receiving the revoke request.

How will it benefit the users?

Though Whatsapp there is a limit of 1 hour to delete a send message, users were able to delete older messages (from a month old message to a year old message) by changing settings on the smartphone. With this feature enabled, users will not be able to delete a text message after 13 hours what so ever. This will help to create healthier conversations on the Whatsapp.

The Whatsapp recipient limit feature will be available across the platforms via a software update. This feature will be automatically enabled, and users will not be able to turn off this feature.

