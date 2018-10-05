Everything you should know about WhatsApp and Jio collaboration

Instant messaging-app WhatsApp has joined hands with Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio to teach people how to how to use WhatsApp on JioPhone.

Starting on 9 October, WhatsApp and Jio will travel across India together in vans and visit 10 cities in the states of UP, Rajasthan, and more, the companies said.

As a part of the campaign, there will be events at each city to show people how to use WhatsApp safely and responsibly. The collaboration also includes street plays, the popular art form of outreach, to engage people and guide them on the meaningful and responsible ways to use WhatsApp on JioPhone.

The companies have also developed video tutorials and informative leaflets, available online and in Jio Stores in 11 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

"Jio has an important role in driving India's digital revolution by empowering millions of Indians. We are excited to be a part of this journey and help organize a campaign that educates people on how to communicate in a simple and safe way with WhatsApp," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

For those who are not aware WhatsApp is already available on JioPhone across India and it is running on Jio-KaiOS.

Here's a quick step-by-step guide to download Whatsapp on JioPhone

A. WhatsApp is available on the JioPhone AppStore from 10th September 2018.

B. Users can download WhatsApp on both the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 by visiting the AppStore and clicking on the download.