Google Home finally gets support for the Hindi language

Google Home users in India will finally be able to command Assistant in Hindi.

    Google Assistant got the support for the Hindi language back in March this year, then the company launched its Google Home and Home Mini in April. But the Google Home still didn't allow users to give commands in Hindi. Not anymore. 

    At the Google for India event in August, the company promised that Hindi support for Home would be launching soon, and now it's finally rolling out. Users will now be able to change their Assitant's language setting to pick between any two pairs with Hindi being one of them.

    Google Home finally gets support for the Hindi language

    You can change the language of Assistant by going to the Google Home app, tapping on the Account tab and then Settings. Go to the Assistant tab then select Languages. You will then be able to choose the two options according to your convenience.

    Recently, Google also announced the launch of the Home Hub, which brings together a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker with a 7-inch touchscreen. Although the new smart display has some out-of-the-box features, it sure does miss out on a few basic ones.

    For starters, there's no camera. Well, that's forgivable as Google is very much aware of privacy concerns caused by these smart home products, and wants its users to feel comfortable around them. But, this also means, you miss out on a basic feature like video calling.

    The display has a new Home VIew dashboard that provides a quick glance at all the smart devices, whether you choose to see the Hub or Google's mobile Home app. The display smartly adjusts according to the lighting conditions throughout the day and is also capable of displaying your Google Photos album that updates as you click new images. What's new is that it eliminates blurry and badly exposed pictures, thanks to Google's machine learning tech.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
