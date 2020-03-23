ENGLISH

    Google Pixel Buds (2020) NCC Listing Hints At Fast Charging Support

    We already know that Google is working on a pair of next-generation truly wireless earbuds allegedly dubbed Google Pixel Buds (2020). This upcoming pair of wireless earbuds is expected to be launched alongside the next-generation flagship smartphones, the Pixel 5 series.

    The Google Pixel Buds (2020) has appeared on the Wireless Charging Consortium (WCC) database hinting that the next-generation wireless earbuds will arrive with wireless charging case and how it might look like. Now, the Pixel Buds (2020) also appeared on Thailand's NCC certification database.

    Google Pixel Buds (2020) NCC Listing

    The NCC listing does not reveal any alleged specifications or the actual design of the wireless earbuds. It just lists down the product including both the two earbuds and the wireless charging case. This suggests that this pair of truly wireless earbuds will be launched anytime soon. The wireless charging case is seen to carry the nomenclature G1013. This is in line with the WCC listing as well.

    Both the earbuds are listed with separate technical nomenclature and carry the codenames G1007 and G1008. It is slated to arrive with a charging case that supports wireless charging. The previous WCC listing reveals that the wireless charging case supports at up to 5W charging speed. This is the basic charging rate of any device supporting wireless charging. Notably, the truly wireless earbuds will feature small batteries and the entire setup might not take too long to charge at 5W charging speed.

    Google Pixel Buds (2020): What To Expect?

    As of now, nothing much is known about the Pixel Buds (2020). None of the significant reports reveal a lot of details about the upcoming pair of wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ launched recently with the Galaxy S20 series features touch and gesture controls. So, we can expect the Google Pixel Buds (2020) to also arrive with similar interesting features.

     

    Given that the Pixel Buds (2020) could be launched anytime soon, we can expect more details regarding the same to be revealed in the coming weeks shedding further details of the wireless earbuds.

    Monday, March 23, 2020, 17:17 [IST]
