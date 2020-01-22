Google's Next-Gen Pixel Buds Spotted On Bluetooth SIG: Launch Imminent News oi-Karan Sharma

Back in October 2019 at the Made by Google event where the Pixel 4 was introduced, also a glimpse of the Pixel Buds which were slated to launch in 2020. Now, the Pixel Buds 2 has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, indicating that the launch is not too far.

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds were listed with two model numbers -- G1007 and G1008 on Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). This suggests that there might be two separate models which the company is planning to launch this time.

"Google Pixel buds deliver rich audio, clear calls, and hands‑free help from the Google Assistant. They are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. The customized, secure fit while the ambient vent keeps you open to the world around you," reads the listing.

According to the report, Google showcased the dummy models of the Pixel Buds 2 to highlight the design of the truly wireless earbuds. Google launched its first-generation of earbuds back in 2017. However, it was not truly wireless. The original Pixel buds come with a wire connecting both the earbuds together. The new design shows a wireless design along with a compact charging case.

However, the sound quality could not be determined with the dummy models. If the company is going to price it for $179 (approx Rs. 12,790) then we can expect that the quality of the earbuds will be similar to Apple AirPods and Sony's wireless earbuds in terms of sound quality and build factor.

According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the device is said to launch with an ambient vent which was also seen on the AirPods Pro. The ambient vent is made to avoid the tightness in the ear which is very common with in-ear design earbuds. Besides, the Pixel Buds 2 also comes equipped with dual microphones, voice accelerometer, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Source

Best Mobiles in India