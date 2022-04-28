Google Pixel Watch Gets Certified By Bluetooth SIG: Could Have Three Models News oi-Akshay Kumar

Google Pixel Watch has been subject to a number of leaks recently. The wearable's alleged design has already been leaked on the interwebs. Now, the purported Google Pixel Watch has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), which suggests towards an imminent launch of the device. The Bluetooth listing has revealed that as many as three models of the Pixel Watch will be released.

Google Pixel Watch Models Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Certification

As per the listing on Bluetooth SIG's website, the Pixel Watch could be released in three models named the GWT9R, GBZ4S, and the GQF4C. The smartwatch is certified running the Wear OS software number RWD5.21104.001. The device will be arriving with the Bluetooth version 5.2 out of the box. Unfortunately, no other details about the wearable are revealed by the Bluetooth certification.

Google Pixel Watch Could Arrive With A Rounded Display

According to the earlier reports, the Google Pixel Watch could be featuring a rounded screen. The device is expected to offer minimal bezels. The search engine giant is rumored to make use of high-end materials like Stainless steel to make the frame of its first smartwatch. The wearable is expected to be offered in Black and Silver color variants. The brand is said to provide as many as 20 watchbands for the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch Leaked Specifications, Features

If the rumors are to be believed, the Pixel Watch will be offering 24 hours heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch will be based on the latest version of Wear OS. For health enthusiasts, the device could provide features like step counter, SpO2 tracking, sleep apnea detection, heartbeat alert, calorie tracking, and collaboration with multiple medical devices.

The first Google smartwatch is rumored to be powered by a Samsung 5nm Exynos chip, which will be Tensor-branded. The wearable is said to offer as high as 32GB of native storage. There will be multiple watch faces available for the device.

Google Pixel Watch Is Expected To Launch In May

While Google is yet to announce the official launch date for the Pixel Watch, the reports indicate that the device could be introduced at this year's I/O event in May. As for the pricing, the first Google smartwatch is expected to be released at a starting price tag of around Rs. 19,150. We will know more in a couple of weeks, so stay tuned.

