Honor Band 4 launched exclusively on Amazon India at Rs. 2,599

Honor today announced the launch of Honor Band 4 at a price of Rs. 2,599 and will be an Amazon exclusive device.

The newly launched fitness band will be available in three color variants - Meteorite Black, Midnight Navy, and Dahlia Pink exclusively on Amazon.in starting December 18, 2018, 12 PM onwards.

Speaking on the launch, spokesperson, Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "At Honor, we are constantly working towards solving consumer's pain point and providing innovative products to our consumers and the launch of Honor Band 4 is a testament to our efforts. In today's stressful environment, it's important for everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle by having a balanced diet, doing regular exercise and having adequate sleep every day. With Honor Band 4, consumers can track all these activities and lead a healthy and active lifestyle."

The Honor Band 4 comes display comes with a large 2.5D curved screen, which is a 0.95- inch AMOLED 240x120-colour display with full touchscreen.

It has TruSleepTM which helps in monitoring sleeping activities and automatically records user periods of REM acting as a personal sleep advisor to the users.

The technology is capable of identifying and providing advice on common sleeping issues and habits. The all new Band 4 provides personalized sleep suggestions and 200+ suggestions for sleep improvement to its users.

It is backed by HUAWEI TruSeenTM 3.0 heart rate technology, a new generation of dynamic heart rate algorithms from Huawei.

With this, the Honor Band 4 can calculate dozens of exercise scene optimization algorithms with accurate measurements. The Honor Band 4 with HUAWEI TruSeen 3.0 heart rate technology can continuously monitor heart rate 24 hours real-time continuously, capture night infrared heart rate monitoring and even share heart rate warnings.

Noor Patel, Director-Category Management, Amazon India said, "Smart devices like fitness trackers are must-haves nowadays as interest levels for fitness are rinsing among customers across the country. Our partnership with Honor will only strengthen our efforts in providing customers with superior quality products and devices at great prices."

Honor Band 4 comes with a 6-axis sensor which automatically recognizes swim strokes, records swimming speed, distance and calories. Furthermore, the Band 4 is swim-safe and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

In addition to that, it is packed with some handy smart features like online number identification, answering and rejecting calls, message notifications etc. It can last up to 17 days under normal use on a single charge.

Customers can download & install the Huawei Health-App. With this app, the user can connect HONOR Band 4 with the mobile phone (Running Android 4.4 or later / iOS 9.0 or later) and manage the band operations.