Honor 8C and Honor Band 4 launched in India: Price, specifications, features and more

Honor, the Huawei sub-brand has launched two new products in India. Well, these are the Honor 8C and Honor Band 4. The device was already announced in the company's home market China and the highlight of the smartphone is that it is the first one to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. This is quite different from the strategy of the company to use the in-house Kirin SoC on its offerings.

Honor 8C has been launched close on the heels of that of the Honor 8X. It looks like the company is focusing on strengthening its presence in the country with these launches. And, it has paid off as Honor has occupied the fifth spot in the smartphone market in a short time period. As per a recent research by Counterpoint Research, it is the fastest growing smartphone brand in India.

Honor 8C specifications and features

The specifications are identical to those of the Chinese variant. Honor 8C bestows a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 due to the notch at its top. The device makes use of the Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage.

For imaging, this new Honor smartphone comes with decent camera capabilities including a dual rear camera module. It has a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The selfie camera is an 8MP module with AI Beautify and AR features.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo and topped by EMUI 8.2, this smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There are standard connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and dedicated dual-SIM slots with support for dual 4G VoLTE. A 4000mAh battery powers the device to offer an impressive backup.

Honor Band 4 features

Honor Band 4 is the next-generation wearable from the company meant to rival the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 launched recently in India. This new Honor wearable comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass. Notably, it carries the credits of being the first wearable from the company to come with a color display.

This device can last up to 6 days on a single charge and it has features such as NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 and water resistance. This smartphone comes with features such as activity tracking, sleep monitor, PPG heart rate sensor and an infrared sensor.

Price and availability

Honor 8C has been launched with two storage options - 32GB and 64GB. The base variant is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. The device comes in three colors - Platinum Gold, Aurora Blue and Midnight Black. It will be available via Amazon and the official Honor online store from December 10. The company has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer up to Rs. 4,450 worth benefits and 100GB of additional data. However, the company is yet to share the pricing of the fitness band.