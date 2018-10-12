Honor 8C with a dual camera setup, notch display officially launched for Rs 11,000

Price and availability

The Honor 8C will be available in Platinum Gold, Nebula Purple. Midnight Black and Aurora Blue color. The smartphones come with 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage for 1099 Yuan (Rs 11,000), and 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,000), respectively. The device will go on sale from the 16th of October.

Honor 8C unique features

6.26-inch notch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC

Dual VoLTE

Dual camera setup

Honor 8C specifications

The Honor 8C comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, offering 19:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Honor 8C is the first smartphone to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The device does have a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both camera modules do have a dedicated LED light with support for 1080p video recording. These cameras also offer features like Face Unlock and portrait mode.

The Honor 8C does have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom EMUI skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Honor 8C in India. However, the company is expected to launch the Honor 8X in the next few days.