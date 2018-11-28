Honor set to launch Honor 8C and Honor Band 4 in India on Amazon.in

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to launch a budget smartphone today in the Indian market. Honor will launch Honor 8C alongside fitness tracker Honor Band 4 in India. Both the products will sell exclusively on e-commerce giant- Amazon.in. Honor 8C is the successor of Honor 7C, which was launched in India in the month of May 2018 at a starting price of Rs.9,999. Let's find out more about the new Honor 8C and the Honor Band 4 fitness tracker.

Honor 8C: Expected price, Specifications, Features, and Competition

Honor will launch the 8C in the budget price segment. The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display. It runs on Android 8.1 and features AI-enhanced cameras. You will find a dual-lens camera setup at the back of the handset which will offer a 13MP primary camera working on f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 2MP depth-sensing camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies, the smartphone will flaunt an 8MP fixed-focus camera working on a slightly darker aperture of f/2.0. The company will offer single-LED flashlights at both front and rear to brighten up the image output in low-light condition.

Honor is expected to launch the Honor 8C in two variants; 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the higher variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As for the pricing, we expect Honor to unveil the new budget smartphone in sub Rs. 10,000 for the entry-level variant. With the budget price-point, Honor 8C will compete with Xiaomi's Redmi series handsets such as Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro and the recently launched- Redmi Note 5 Pro. Asus is also expected to launch the Zenfone Max pro M2 that will give a tough fight to Honor 8C.

Honor Band 4: Expected price, Specifications, Features and Competition

Alongside Honor 8C, the company will also unveil the new budget fitness tracker- Honor Band 4. The fitness band flaunts a 0.95-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED and comes equipped with a heart rate monitor. Honor Band 4 sports a water-resistant design and as claimed by the brand offers 6-day battery life on one full charge. Honor Band 4 is backed by a 100mAh battery unit and connects with the smartphone via Bluetooth 4.2.

Honor Band 4 weighs just 23 grams and in addition to the heart rate sensor also packs in a 6-axis gyroscope and an infrared sensor. To recall, Honor Band 4 was recently launched in China at Yuan 199 (approximately Rs 2,000). We expect the company to price the Band 4 below Rs. 2,000 to take on Xiaomi's Mi Band 3, which is the most popular budget fitness tracker in the Indian market.

It will be interesting to see how the new budget smartphone by Honor and the new band will fare against the Xiaomi's products which are very well received by Indian consumers. Stay tuned on Gizbot for the first impressions of Honor 8C and Honor Band 4.