Honor Slashes Watch Magic, Band 5 Price In India: Details

Honor has huge plans for India as the company is now planning to launch smart TVs and more wearables. The company recently launched its much-awaited Magic Watch 2, which comes with 42mm and 46mm variants.

The newly launched smartwatch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display along with 390 x 390 pixels resolution. The 46mm variant comes with a 1.39-inch display along with 454 x 454 pixels. In addition, it offers seven days of battery life. It is worth mentioning that the company is likely to bring the laptop and IoT products this year in India.

However, in order to attract more users towards its wearables the company now announced the price cut of its two devices. Honor has slashed the Honor Watch Magic and Band 5. The Honor Watch Magic is now available at Rs. 7,999 as against Rs. 14,999. The watch is available at Flipkart. Likewise, Band 5 is now priced at Rs. 2,299. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 2,599. The band is already available at both Flipkart and Amazon.

Honor Watch Magic And Band 5: Details

Let's talk about the specification; the Honor Watch Magic comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen along with 390 x 390 resolutions. It comes with nylon plastic and lightweight. It also provides battery backup for seven days on a single charge. Furthermore, the smartwatch offers a heart-rate sensor and Trusleep features. It also comes with three satellite positioning such as GLONASS, GPS, and GALILEO. Besides, you'll get features like Accurate Tracking system, and Fitness Mentor.

The Honor Band 5 features a 0.95-inch display along with 2.5D glass on top. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Also, the company claims that it is offering 14 days of battery life. It also has an oxygen level sensor. Its Band 5 features Silicone material, and it weighs only 22.7 grams.

