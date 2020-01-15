ENGLISH

    Honor Might Launch Laptop By March End: Report

    By
    |

    In order to increase its market share, Honor is reportedly planning to launch many products in India. The company is all set to bring its smart TVs and laptops by the end of March. In fact, it says that India will remain its key market.

    Honor Might Launch Laptop By March End: Report

     

    "Indian smartphone market continues to grow and we will bring more and more phones across price points for the consumers here. These will have some features designed specifically for users here. Apart from smartphones, we are also bringing in IoT products," Honor India President Charles Peng was quoted by PTI.

    While elaborating on the upcoming products he said," We unveiled the smart TVs in the later part of the year, and we have said we will introduce laptops as well. These products should be available by the end of the first quarter or the beginning of next quarter."

    The company is planning to manufacture its smart TVs in India. Honor is also talking to contract manufacturers for manufacturing Smart TVs in the country. Meanwhile, the company has launched a new smartphone called Honor 9X. Besides, the company has announced the launch of two more products such as Magic 2 smartwatch, and Band 5i fitness band.

    The newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be available at Rs. 16,999. Both smartphones come in two variants i.e Midnight Blue and Sapphire Blue.

    The MagicWatch 2 is priced at Rs. 12,999 and Band 5i is available at Rs. 1,999. Besides, the company is planning to launch Bluetooth earphones in the country and it is expected that it will cost you Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 1,999, respectively. Peng also said that the company will further expand its product portfolio in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
