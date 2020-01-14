Honor 9X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera And Kirin 710F Launched In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of its latest - Honor 9X phone in the Indian market. The smartphone is already launched in the home country and now it is available globally. The highlights of the Honor 9X are triple rear camera setup, pop-up camera, bezel-less display design and a lot more.

Honor 9X Price Price And Offers

The Honor 9X is launched with a Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color option. The smartphone will be available for sale with a starting price of Rs 13,999 for base variant 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The top-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs. 16,999. the smartphone will be up for sale via Flipkart starting from January 20.

Besides, the company is providing a limited-period discount of Rs. 1,000 on the base variant of Honor 9X with 4GB RAM +128GB storage. However, this offer will be only limited to the first-day sale. Consumers can also avail a 10 percent discount on their purchase via ICICI Bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra debit credit card. You can avail this offer between January 19 and January 22.

Honor 9X Specifications

Honor 9X comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP depth sensor for capturing portraits. The smartphone also supports AIS Super Night mode. Upfront, it houses a pop-up 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixel. The screen carries 91 percent screen-to-body ratio without any notch design. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Honor's HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with an option of expanding the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

The Honor 9X is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.1 skin.

Best Mobiles in India