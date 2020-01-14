Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India Launch: Watch Live Stream Here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is going to be a great day for Honor today as the Huawei sub-brand is all set to expand its portfolio in the country. Well, the company will launch the Honor 9X, Honor Band 5i, and Honor Magic Watch 2 at an event today. Notably, all these devices have been announced already and are available in China.

The Honor launch event is slated to happen at 12:30 PM in New Delhi. The company will live stream the launch via its social media handles and YouTube. Interested fans who want to catch up the live updates can do so by playing the live stream video embedded below.

Honor 9X, Band 5i, Magic Watch 2 Expected Price In India

The Honor 9X is expected to be priced quite similar to its Chinese model. Well, the device was unveiled in China back in July last year in three storage variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,500), mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1599 yuan (approx, Rs. 16,500) and high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at 1899 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,500).

When it comes to the pricing of the Honor Band 5i and Honor Magic Watch 2, there is no word regarding the cost. However, these wearables are also believed to be priced similar to the Chinese pricing. Notably, the Honor Band 5i was announced for 159 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,600).

And, the Honor Magic Watch 2 comes in two variants - 42mm and 46mm priced at 1099 yuan (approx. Rs. 11,200) and 1199 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,200) respectively.

What We Think

While the Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i wearables are expected to arrive with similar specifications as the Chinese variants, the Honor 9X is likely to vary. It is believed that the Honor 9X smartphone will be launched in India with notable differences. However, we need to wait for a few more hours to know more details regarding the same.

