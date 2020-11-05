What To Do If New AirPods Pro Aren’t Performing At Their Best News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple revolutionized the truly wireless headphones space with the advent of its AirPods. The audio accessory took no time to climb to the top of the wireless audio segment. The latest to grace the series is the AirPods Pro and the sales skyrocketed when the headphones saw a price drop recently.

While the number of buyers surged drastically, many buyers complained about the not so great audio quality of the AirPods Pro. As per Apple, if the purchase was made in October 2020, there's a possibility that they might experience the following:

• Static noise that gets louder while speaking on a call or during a workout.

• Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) not performing at its best

• Lack of bass while playing songs

• Increased ambient sound

If you are experiencing a similar situation then Apple has got your back. Apple will examine both the earbuds and check if both have the same issue. The affected earbud(s) will then be repaired or replaced for free. To get your AirPods Pro checked, you need to go to an Apple Store or an authorized repair center.

In case the aforementioned procedure doesn't work for you, Apple suggests you contact Apple Support. However, it's unclear whether the company will provide a mail-in solution for people far away from the repair center or maybe following the social distancing due to COVID-19.

If you've recently bought the AirPods Pro and haven't faced any problems, that's great. But do not that Apple has a free replacement policy that can be availed two years from the date of purchase and it's a worldwide program.

This means if you run into some issues with your AirPods Pro in the next two years, you would face no trouble getting it fixed or even replacing them for a new pair. While the repair program covers issues regarding ANC, ambient noise, there are a few more issues that one might run into while using the AirPods. Here are some of the common AirPods issues and how to fix them.

