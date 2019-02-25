HTC 5G Hub with a massive 7660 mAh battery announced News oi-Vivek HTC 5G Hub will be available in select market from Q2 2019

Most of the smartphone OEMs have launched their flagship smartphones at MWC 2019, whereas HTC has launched a 5G hub powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 5G networking capability.

The HTC 5G Hub is the first and the latest 5G capable device from HTC with a lot of interesting features. Here is everything you need to know about the HTC 5G Hub.

HTC 5G Hub pricing and availability

The HTC 5G Hub will be available via select retailers in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Finland from Q2 of 2019. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the HTC 5G Hub in India.

HTC 5G Hub Specifications

5-inch HD touch screen display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage

Snapdragon X50 5G modem

Qualcomm 60GHz Wi-Fi chipset (Wi-Fi802.11ad)

Bluetooth 5.0

7660 mAh battery

Android 9 Pie OS

HTC 5G Hub features

The HTC 5G Hub works like a fixed smartphone based on Android 9 Pie OS. The device is designed to use in indoor environments like office and house. At the HTC 5G Hub supports 5G network, it can be used to stream 4K content with low latency.

The HTC 5G Hub acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot, where it can connect up to 20 devices simultaneously. The 5G Hub can also be used to stream VR content from cloud to HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset.

The HTC 5G Hub is a plug-and-play device, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with support for Wi-Fi 6 using Qualcomm 60GHz Wi-Fi chipset, offering improved speed and range compared to the 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands. The 5G Hub comes with a massive 7660 mAh Li-ion battery, which can last up to 20 hours with Wi-Fi Hotspot turned on.

Cher Wang, Chairwoman, and CEO of HTC said

HTC is proud to bring to market the world's first 5G mobile smart hub. 5G will be the game-changer for VR and AR, and the new HTC 5G Hub will seamlessly deliver the great bandwidth of 5G to our devices, driving our vision of Vive Reality-a boundless, immersive environment where human experiences will come to the forefront.