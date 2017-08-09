HTC announces Special Independence Day Bundle offer on VIVE VR headset

HTC today announced its Independence Day Sale to celebrate Independence Day in the India market. The offer is applicable from 9th-12th August on Amazon India with free shipping until stocks last. As a part of the independence day celebrations, all new customers will get an opportunity to buy the VIVE at a reduced price of Rs. 87,990 from its current price of Rs 92,990.

With the purchase of HTC VIVE, customers will also receive Rs 3,000 Steam gift card that can be redeemed. In addition, customer will get bundled copies of Richie's Plank Experience, Everest VR and a month's free subscription of Viveport.

VR is transforming our homes and enterprises, and we want to celebrate it by giving our fans an opportunity to buy Vive product at an attractive price. Vive is immensely popular in India and fast becoming the preferred way in which customers wants to experience content.

The first complete VR solution, HTC VIVE was launched in April 2017 at Rs. 92,990/-.VIVE delivers unprecedented realism and immersion, with hundreds of VR apps that let people experience content like never before.

Vive owners can access a great variety of content at Viveport (www.viveport.com). Viveport is HTC's global app store dedicated to the global app store for virtual reality, democratizing access to the most diverse selection of VR apps and content across education, design, art, social, video, music, sports, health, fashion, travel, news, shopping, creativity tools and more. HTC VIVE includes wireless VR controllers, room scale movement, and Head Mounted Display featuring a built in camera.