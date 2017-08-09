Independence Day offers on Lenovo and Motorola smartphones

With Independence Day around the corner, various e-commerce sites are offering large discounts and attractive deals on this occasion. As we have reported earlier, Amazon is currently hosting the "Great Indian Day Sale", while Amazon is hosting the "Independence Day Sale".

Both the sales starts from today and will be continued till 12th of August. Although the retailers are giving discounts on the smartphones from all the large brands, we will be only talking about Lenovo and Motorola branded handsets.

Starting with Amazon, it is offering up to Rs. 2000 discount on Motorola phones. For example, you will be able to save Rs. 1000 if you plan to buy the 32GB Moto G5 Plus.

Besides Motorola, you can get up to Rs. 5000 off on Lenovo smartphones. Undoubtedly, this is really exciting for Lenovo fans.

Moving on to the "Independence Day Sale" by Flipkart, The Moto M and Moto G5 Plus, priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, will be available for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Lenovo K5 Note originally retailing at Rs. 12,499 can be purchased at Rs. 9,999, while K6 Power with an original price of Rs. 9,999 will get Rs. 1,000 discount and will be available at Rs. 8,999.

To know more about the exciting Independence Day offers on Motorola and Lenovo smartphones, scroll down.

