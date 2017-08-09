Independence Day offers on Lenovo and Motorola smartphones

With Independence Day around the corner, various e-commerce sites are offering large discounts and attractive deals on this occasion. As we have reported earlier, Amazon is currently hosting the "Great Indian Day Sale", while Amazon is hosting the "Independence Day Sale".
Both the sales starts from today and will be continued till 12th of August. Although the retailers are giving discounts on the smartphones from all the large brands, we will be only talking about Lenovo and Motorola branded handsets.
Starting with Amazon, it is offering up to Rs. 2000 discount on Motorola phones. For example, you will be able to save Rs. 1000 if you plan to buy the 32GB Moto G5 Plus.
Besides Motorola, you can get up to Rs. 5000 off on Lenovo smartphones. Undoubtedly, this is really exciting for Lenovo fans.
Moving on to the "Independence Day Sale" by Flipkart, The Moto M and Moto G5 Plus, priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, will be available for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.
Similarly, the Lenovo K5 Note originally retailing at Rs. 12,499 can be purchased at Rs. 9,999, while K6 Power with an original price of Rs. 9,999 will get Rs. 1,000 discount and will be available at Rs. 8,999.
To know more about the exciting Independence Day offers on Motorola and Lenovo smartphones, scroll down.
45% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
17% off on Lenovo K6 Power (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
20% off on Lenovo Vibe K4 Note (Black, 16GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 178 degree wide-view display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720-MP3 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Vibe UI
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual front-facing speakers
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3300mAh (Rated) built-in battery / 3400mAh (Typical)
20% off on Lenovo A6600 Plus (Black)
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display With 294PPI
- 1GHz MT6735p Quad Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 2300mAh Battery
16% off on Lenovo K6 Note (Gold)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 4000mAh built-in battery
22% off on Lenovo Zuk Z1 (Space Grey, Cyanogen OS)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2.5GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 801 processor with Adreno 330 GPU
- 3GB LPPDR3 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.0) internal memory
- Cyanogen OS 12.1 based on Andriod 5.1.1 (Lollipop), Upgradable to Cyanogen OS 13 based on Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast chargi
13% off on Lenovo Vibe K5 (Grey)
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display With 294PPI
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 415 Octa Core Processor
- 2 GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13 MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera
- Dual Rear Speakers
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 2750 MAh Battery
50% off on Lenovo PHAB Plus
Key Features
- 6.8-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (MSM8939) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (second nano SIM slot can also be used as microSD slot)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dolby Atmos
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3500mAh battery
43% off on Motorola Moto X Force XT1580
Key Features
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
18% off on Motorola Moto M 32GB (Gold)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
12% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus (32GB, Lunar Grey)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
8% off on Motorola Moto G5 (3GB, Fine Gold)
Key Features
- 5-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 441 ppi
- 13MP primary camera (f2.0) with PDAF and 5MP wide-angle front camera (f2.2)
- 3 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory expandable upto 128 GB in a dedicated slot
- Metal body with finger-print reader
- Android v7.0 Nougat OS with Google Assistant available as Play Store update | Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor (1.4GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby. 4G LTE (Cat 4) UMTS/HSPA+ GSM/EDGE
- 2800mAH lithium-ion removable battery
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
28% off on Motorola Moto G, 4th Gen (White, 2 GB, 16 GB)
Key Features
1% off on Motorola Moto C (Pearl White, 16 GB) (1 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5 inch Display
- Android Nougat 7.1.1
- 1.3 GHz Quad core CPU
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- 2350 mAh Battery
2% off on Motorola Moto E4 (Blush Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass Full lamination display with 70% NTSC color gamut
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- Water-repellent coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery with 5W/10W rapid charging