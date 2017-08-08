Flipkart and Amazon Freedom Sale: Upto 40% off on smartphones

As Independence Day is approaching closer, the online retailers are celebrating freedom with their attractive and enticing deals and discounts.
If you were looking forward to buy a smartphone, this is the right time as both Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive offers. Flipkart will host the Big Freedom Sale between August 9 and August 11 whereas Amazon India will host the Great Indian Sale between August 9 and August 12.
Interested buyers can make use of these sales in order to grab the best deal on their favorite smartphone as the e-commerce portals are offering up to 40% off on the smartphone category.
In addition to the discount, these retailers are also providing further benefits to the consumers by offering cash backs and convenient payment modes on select credit or debit card transactions.
If you were waiting to avail the best deal on your favorite smartphone, this could be the right time for you to pick one. Go ahead and check out the deals on smartphones from below available both on Flipkart and Amazon and purchase the one you like.
Google Pixel XL
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera w
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo K5 Note
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Apple iPhone 6 32GB
Key Features
- a 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD 750 x 1334 pixels display
- runs iOS,8.0
- a Dual Core 1.4 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
- 1GB RAM Apple A8 processor
- 16 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB native storage capacity
- a 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 1.2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightnes
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Gionee A1 Plus
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash with sencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4550mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Pro
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras, dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XA1
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Pump Express Plus