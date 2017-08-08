Flipkart and Amazon Freedom Sale: Upto 40% off on smartphones

As Independence Day is approaching closer, the online retailers are celebrating freedom with their attractive and enticing deals and discounts.

If you were looking forward to buy a smartphone, this is the right time as both Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive offers. Flipkart will host the Big Freedom Sale between August 9 and August 11 whereas Amazon India will host the Great Indian Sale between August 9 and August 12.

Interested buyers can make use of these sales in order to grab the best deal on their favorite smartphone as the e-commerce portals are offering up to 40% off on the smartphone category.

In addition to the discount, these retailers are also providing further benefits to the consumers by offering cash backs and convenient payment modes on select credit or debit card transactions.

If you were waiting to avail the best deal on your favorite smartphone, this could be the right time for you to pick one. Go ahead and check out the deals on smartphones from below available both on Flipkart and Amazon and purchase the one you like.

