Huawei FreeBuds 3 To Be Launched Soon In India: An Apple AirPods Rival?

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 is reminiscent to that of the Apple AirPods with a long stem design and an open-fit active noise cancellation. There is a puck-shaped charging case along with a 410mAh battery.

Exclusive: Tough competition for AirPods is now coming to India! Huawei will be launching the Freebuds 3 in India, this week. It is the only Open-fit Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Earbuds in the market. So excited, let's wait and watch for the launch date & other details. pic.twitter.com/5nJOGlNVx1 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 11, 2020

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India Launch Details

Now, it looks like Huawei is geared up to be launched in India sometime later this month. A tweet by well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Huawei FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds will be launched soon in India to take over the Apple AirPods.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 features a Kirin A1 SoC, 14.2mm dynamic drivers and Isochronous Dual Channel transmission tech for low power consumption and low latency. It features the Dolphin Bionic design that ensures a comfortable and snug fit. This pair of truly wireless earbuds comes with BT/BLE dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 SoC and patented BT-UHD transmission protocol for 6.5Mbps transmission speed.

There is a bone voice sensor that will pick up your voice using bone vibrations. The other notable aspect is the Aerodynamic Mic Duct design that will suppress the wind to make voice calls clear and loud. The earphones is touted to have fast Bluetooth connection, video synchronization, crisp audio, and the ability to eliminate background noise during calls and improve voice at the same time.

It also comes with touch controls and can pair seamlessly with devices running EMUI 10 or above. A 30mAh battery powers each of the earbuds ensuring four hours of playback time.

An Apple AirPods Rival?

As the Huawei FreeBuds 3 features a premium design and active noise cancellation feature, it is clear that it will be a stiff competitor to the Apple AirPods. Well, the Huawei offering is priced at $199 (approx. Rs. 15,000) globally and we can expect it to be priced similarly in India as well. We will get to know more details in the coming days.