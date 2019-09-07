Huawei FreeBuds 3: True Airpod Killer? Music oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei used the IFA 2019 stage to unveil the company's 3rd gen. wireless earbuds. The FreeBuds 3.0 are engineered to take on the Apple's Airpods, Galaxy Buds and other truly wireless earbuds from leading audio brands such as Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra, etc. Huawei FreeBuds 3 earbuds are loaded with features and are claimed to offer best-in-class noise-cancellation on a true wireless earbud form-factor.

Specifications and Features

Huawei FreeBuds 3 earbuds are powered by Kirin A1 SoC, which is touted as the world's 1st BT/BLE dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 certified audio chipset. The true wireless earbuds use Huawei's Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology and a 356 MHz audio processor to deliver a stable and fast Bluetooth connection.

For loud and clear audio, the true wireless earbuds work on 14 mm dynamic driver and come fitted with a complex bass tube in each earpiece. The bass tubes are claimed to make the audio louder, stronger, tighter and punchier.

Huawei FreeBuds look quite premium and are claimed to offer an ergonomic fit for all-day long use. The earbuds are designed with an aerodynamic mic duct that can suppress the wind passing by to reduce wind noise effect. Huawei claims that the FreeBuds 3's design efficiently cuts down the wind speed to an extent that you can have clear calls during walking in a windy day, jogging or even riding at 20 km/h.

World's First Open-fit Earbuds With ANC

The earbuds feature 'Dolphin vocal cavity' for focused and accurate audio delivery. Huawei also stressed on the fact that the FreeBuds 3 are the world's first Open-fit earbuds that support ANC. The active noise cancellation is combined with the new audio processor to deliver real-time noise reduction in noisy environment. What this means is that the ANC in FreeBuds 3 captures and cancels the dynamic background noise as you change your location in real-time.

The company mentioned that the superior ANC in the new earbuds will allow you to enjoy crystal clear music even in a crowded metro or a noisy restaurant. The ANC module can even eliminate the background noise during calls and enhance the caller's voice simultaneously.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 come equipped with built-in bone voice sensor. Huawei claims that the FreeBuds 3 can pick up your voice through bone vibrations to enhance voice accordingly to make the audio sound clear and stand-out during phone calls even with heavy ambient noise.

The new earbuds by Huawei come with some bold claims. We cannot wait to test the audio performance and the new ANC feature which is claimed to make voice calls sound like face-to-face conversations.

The company hasn't announced anything about the pricing and availability of the new wireless earbuds. We can only wait for Huawei to release any official information about the launch of the new true wireless earbuds for the Indian market.

