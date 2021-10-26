Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earbuds With 10 Hours Battery, ANC Goes Official In India; Price, Sale & Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei FreeBuds 4i, the TWS earbuds was originally launched earlier this year. It was said to launch around the festive season in India. Now, the TWS earbuds have now gone official in the country which can be purchased via Amazon India. The earbuds come with identical features as the international variant. Features include up to 10 hours of battery life, low-latency mode, and much more.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i Earbuds Features

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i earbuds have an in-ear design and are equipped with10mm dynamic drivers and a PEEK+PU polymer diaphragm. It also offers active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and an awareness mode. For battery, each earbud packs a 55 mAh battery unit while there is a 215 mAh battery inside the charging case.

They are claimed to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge with ANC off and up to seven and half hours with ANC turned on. With its fast charging, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i will offer a playback time of up to four hours with a 10-minute charge.

Other features of the earbuds include low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Lastly, the FreeBuds 4i earbuds measure 37.5x 21 x 23.9 mm and weigh 5.5 grams, while the charging case measures 48x 61.8x 27.5mm and weigh 36.5 grams.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i Earbuds Price And Sale Date In India

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i earbuds price has been set at Rs. 7,990 in India. However, you can get it with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 as a part of the Diwali offer which will be applicable till November 5. Further, the sale of the earbuds will commence starting tomorrow (Oct 27) via Amazon. The earbuds will be available in four color variants - Carbon Black, Ceramic White, Red, and Silver Frost.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i Earbuds: Reasons To Buy?

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i earbuds are priced a bit expensive. However, you get great battery life along with ANC and low-latency mode. Even, the earbuds are very light in weight, making them easy to carry. In the same news, Huawei is also expected to bring Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch into the country. If the rumors are going to be true, the smartwatch will be launched before the Diwali festival in India.

