Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch Tipped To Launch Before Diwali In India; Features Revealed

Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch made its debut last year in China. Now, the brand is all set to bring the smartwatch to the country. However, the company is yet to confirm it officially. As per the latest development, the Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch will be launched before the Diwali festival in India. Besides, the features of the Indian variant of the Watch Fit have also been revealed.

Exclusive : 👀#Huawei Watch Fit launching in India before Diwali.



Huawei Watch Fit Indian variant specifications:

- 1.64" AMOLED display

- Huawei Super charge

- 12 built in easy fitness animation courses

- VO2 Max tracker

- Real time track record via GPS pic.twitter.com/Jh3anFGeWt — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 13, 2021

Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch India Launch Tipped

The news comes out via tipster Abhishek Yadav who took to his Twitter handle to reveal the arrival of the upcoming Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch. According to him, the watch will arrive before the Diwali festival ​in India. This means the launch might take place in early November. He did not mention the exact launch date.

Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch Features In India

Apart from the launch timeline, he has also shared features of the Huawei Watch Fit Indian variant. Going by this, the Watch Fit will have a 1.64-inch AMOLED display and will come with 12 built-in easy fitness animation courses support. Other features will include a VO2 Max tracker, a Real-time track record via GPS, and Huawei Super Charge technology. Apart from this, other details including battery life and pricing are still under wraps.

To recall, the Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch was launched with 96 workout modes which include 11 professional sport modes. Besides, the watch comes with the Huawei TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology which offers real-time heart rate monitoring.

Other aspects of the watch include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sensor, sleep tracking, menstrual tracking, and stress monitoring. Additionally, the watch is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life on typical usage. Lastly, the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch Expected Price In India

The Huawei Watch Fit was launched at AED 399 (roughly Rs. 7,900). This means the watch is believed to come at least under Rs. 10,000 in India. For the unaware, Huawei is also expected to announce the FreeBuds 4i earbuds in the country whose launch is also tipped for around the Diwali festival. So, there is a chance that the brand will launch both products together.

