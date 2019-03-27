ENGLISH

    Huawei launches 12000mAh 40W SuperCharge power bank for Rs 7,700

    Huawei introduces its latest 12000mAh 40W SuperCharge power bank which is even capable of charging your laptop.

    By
    |

    Huawei announced its P30 series yesterday at an event in Paris. Alongside the company has also introduced its latest 12,000mAh  40W SuperCharge Power Bank. It comes with two way fast charging support along with Type-C output port which is capable of offers ultra-fast charging. The company also claims that it is capable of charging MacBooks and other laptops with USB Type-C PD charging.

    Huawei launches 12000mAh 40W SuperCharge power bank for Rs 7,700

     

    It took 2 hours and 14 minutes to top-up the charge of the power bank with a 40W charger. With the 10W charge, it took 5 hours and 25 minutes to get fully charged. 

    It also comes with a USB Type-A port with a maximum output if 40W. The newly launched power bank features 12-Layer Comprehensive Safety Protection like over current, over-power, short circuit and more. The design looks decent and portable, it has four LED which indicates the status of the charge. 

    The Dimensions of the power bank are 135.4 mm x 69 mm x 15.5 mm and it weighs around 227g which is portable enough to carry in your backpack. Huawei launched the 2000mAh Power Bank in standard white and black colour variant, with a price point of 99 Euros (approx $111 or Rs 7,700). It will be soon available for sale in the international market. 

