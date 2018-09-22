Huawei mocks Apple iPhone fans by offering power banks and juice

It has been a trend for years, where the Apple die-hards line up in front of the Apple stores to get hands on the latest iteration of the iPhone. This year was no different, as the stores witnessed long queues of fans outside. But Huawei had different plans.

Yes, the Chinese rival of Apple, used this as an opportunity to troll the fans by promoting itself in a unique way. At London's Apple store, Huawei arrived with a juice van offering "ju%ce that lasts." What's funnier is that the juice had "no traces of apple" in it.

Huawei also provided power banks so people in the queue could charge their iPhones in Singapore. The power banks were made by Huawei and had a capacity of 10,000mAh. On the packaging for the packs reads "Here's a power bank. You'll need it. Courtesy of Huawei."

Did Huawei do too much? Perhaps not, who doesn't want free juice and power banks? Huawei will be launching its flagship Mate 20 which will go against the iPhone XS. We will have to wait and watch the company has in store for its consumers.

To recall, the iPhone XS comes with an edge-to-edge screen with almost a bezel-less screen. Its camera is an improvised version with a TrueDepth camera system that supports Face ID. Designed with top-end technology, the latest smartphone by Apple was undoubtedly the most awaited mobile of the year 2018.

The iPhone XS packs a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. While the iPhone XS Max comes with a larger 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2688 x 1442 pixels. Notably, the iPhone XS Max has the biggest display ever on iPhones.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come equipped with a dual camera system with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephone camera with flash. The primary 12MP sensor has f/1.8 aperture and OIS while the secondary 12MP sensor has a f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 7MP with f/2.2 aperture.

The new iPhones are also capable of scanning NFC tags in the background, which means users don't need to launch an app to pair the phones with other NFC-ready devices or initiate a data transfer between devices.