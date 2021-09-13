Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 22,990 News oi-Vivek

Though Huawei has not launched any new high-end smartphone in India in the last few months, the company has been adding new products under the smartwatch and smart bands portfolio in India. The latest entrant in the Huawei India smartwatch category is the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection.

As the name suggests, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection is a special edition of the Watch GT 2 Pro which comes with a slightly new design and new wallpapers. This specific edition can show the phases of the moon along with its surrounding constellations.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection Specifications

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection has a 1.39-inch circular OLED display with a native resolution of 454 x 454 pixels with support for touch input. The display is protected by the sapphire crystal while the frame of the watch is made using Titanium, which makes it a premium smartwatch.

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection supports Bluetooth 5.1 BLE/BR/EDR profiles along with GPS. It also offers 4GB of internal storage. The smartwatch is based on the Kirin A1 + STL4R9 platform and is said to offer 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection can be used with both Android and iOS devices using the Huawei Wear app. As per the sensors, the smartwatch has an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and atmospheric pressure sensor.

Pre-order #HUAWEIWATCHGT2Pro from 14th Sep to enjoy early bird offer with 10% OFF & zero cost EMI. #HUAWEIWATCHGT2Pro - The Moon Phase Collection explores the limits of smart watch battery efficiency with its remarkable 2-week battery life. pic.twitter.com/zZgSRDXdov — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) September 12, 2021

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection Pricing And Availability

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection will be available in two variants. The base model comes with a Sports band and retails for Rs. 22,990 while the high-end model ships with the classic band and costs Rs. 24,990. Both smartwatches will go on sale from September 18 on Flipkart.

Do note that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection will be available for pre-order from September 14 to 18, where, the company is offering 10 percent cash back for those who pre-order.

Best Mobiles in India