Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG, Band 6 Pro With SpO2 Monitoring Announced: What's New?

Huawei has announced two new wearable products namely the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG and the Band 6 Pro alongside the Huawei P50 series smartphones. Both the units come as upgraded versions over the Watch GT 2 Pro and the Band 6. The key highlight of the Watch GT 2 Pro ECG is the electrocardiogram measurement feature, while ​the Band 6 Pro has a body temperature sensor.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG Features

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG has a 1.39-inch AMOLED round touchscreen color display with a 454x454 resolution and a 326ppi pixel density. Apart from the electrocardiogram, the smartwatch also comes with blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep, and stress monitoring. The Watch GT 2 Pro ECG runs the Kylin A1 processor paired with 4GB of onboard storage.

One can get 100+ sports modes on the Watch GT 2 Pro ECG and it is compatible with both Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 devices; however, the brand said the iOS phones will not support electrocardiogram measurement feature.

In terms of battery, the watch claims to offer up to 12 days of battery on typical use and up to seven days on heavy usage. For connectivity, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG supports GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.1. Lastly, the watch is 5ATM water-resistant that can work up to 50 metres underwater.

Huawei Band 6 Pro

On the other hand, the Huawei Band 6 Pro comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and also supports sleep tracking, menstrual tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. The Band 6 Pro offers 96 sports modes and up to 14 days of battery life on moderate usage. Other features include smart notification, Bluetooth v5 connectivity, 5ATM water-resistant, and among others.

Price And Availability

The price of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG has been set at CNY 3,088 (around Rs. 35,541) and comes in a single Obsidian Black color option. On the other hand, the Huawei Band 6 Pro will cost CNY 449 (around Rs. 5,200).

The Band 6 Pro can be purchased in Magic Night Black and Mica Gray color options and the first sale is scheduled for August 20, while the Watch GT 2 Pro ECG will go on sale starting August 12.

Coming To India?

As of now, there is no info regarding the India launch. Besides, it remains to be seen whether the brand will launch the Watch GT 2 Pro ECG outside of China. The smartwatch is expected to compete with others flagship watches from brands like Apple and Samsung. Further, the electrocardiogram measurement feature will be the best-selling point of the smartwatch. As mentioned above, the ECG feature is not supported for iOS devices so it can also be a downside.

