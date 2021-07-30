Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 Unveiled: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, after many rumors and speculations, the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro have been unveiled in China. Both the smartphones come with a unique capsule-like camera module at the rear. The Pro model arrives in two variants - Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888 chipsets for different markets while the standard variant has only the Snapdragon chipset.

Despite the use of the latest generation processors, these Huawei smartphones miss out 5G connectivity and arrive only with 4G support. Notably, the Pro variant is the most premium variant and you will get to know the details from here.

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications

The Huawei P50 Pro adorns a 6.6-inch curved OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1228 x 2700 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a high frequency of 144Hz and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. As mentioned above, it makes use of HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processors. The other hardware aspects of the Huawei P50 Pro include up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It supports a nano memory card for storage expansion (up to 256GB).

Huawei P50 Pro includes a quad-camera module with a 50MP main camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The other sensors include a 40MP monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, a 13MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64MP telephoto camera with f/3.5 aperture. There is support for 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video conferencing, this Huawei smartphone uses a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus.

Connectivity-wise, the Huawei P50 Pro has Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port and NFC. The other goodies of the smartphone include a 4360mAh battery with 66W Wired Super Fast Charge, 50W Wireless Super Fast Charge and reverse charging too. It is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The smartphone runs HarmonyOS 2.

Huawei P50 Specifications

On the other hand, the Huawei P50 also runs HarmonyOS 2. It makes use of a relatively smaller 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED flat display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz high frequency and a resolution of 1224x2700 pixels. The P50 uses a Snapdragon 888 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also supports additional storage space of up to 256GB.

The Huawei P50 uses a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture and OIS. Other camera aspects include 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The selfie camera is the same as on the Pro variant.

Huawei P50 employs a 4100mAh battery with 66W Wired Super Fast Charge. Also, it comes with IP68-rated water and dust resistance and similar connectivity options as the Pro variant.

Price And Availability

The Huawei P50 Pro is priced starting from CNY 5,988 (approx. Rs. 68,800). The pre-orders begin today and the sale will begin on August 8. It has been launched in Cocoa Tea Gold, Dawn Powder, Rippling Clouds, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black color options. The Kirin models will go on sale from September.

On the other hand, the Huawei P50 is priced starting from CNY 4,488 (approx. Rs. 51,600) and it will go on sale from September. It arrives in Cocoa Tea Gold, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black color options.

