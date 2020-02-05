HyperJuice Is Probably The Only Charger That You Will Ever Need

World's Smallest 100W Charger

The HyperJuice is the world's smallest charger with 100W capacity. The company compares the size of the power bank to an actual credit card. Compared to a typical charger with a similar power output capacity, it will be at least twice the size of the HyperJuice, as the semiconductors on the charger are made using GaN or Gallium Nitride.

Offers Four Output Ports

The HyperJuice has two USB Type-C ports and two USB-A ports. The two USB Type-C ports can be used to charge up to two Apple MacBooks (15-inch models) or a single 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, which charges at 100W. The charger is smart enough to gauge the power requirement of the device and smartly divide the power output between different devices.

With a single HyperJuice charger, one can charge a MacBook, an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro at the same time by just using a single wall plug.

Up To 95 Percent Conversion

The company claims that the HyperJuice charger offers up to 95 efficiency, which is higher than the conversion rate of Apple and Anker charger (91 percent efficiency) as the HyperJuice generates less heat compared to the competition.

HyperJuice Price

As of now, the HyperJuice is under the Kickstarter program and is available for just $59. When the product launches, it will cost $99, so this is the best time to grab one. Depending on the country, the product might take a couple of days to a month for the actual shipping process.