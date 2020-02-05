Just In
HyperJuice Is Probably The Only Charger That You Will Ever Need
Kickstarter is a place where you get to know about upcoming products from startup, This charger from a company named HYPER caught attention for various reasons and this might be the only charger that you will ever need.
World's Smallest 100W Charger
The HyperJuice is the world's smallest charger with 100W capacity. The company compares the size of the power bank to an actual credit card. Compared to a typical charger with a similar power output capacity, it will be at least twice the size of the HyperJuice, as the semiconductors on the charger are made using GaN or Gallium Nitride.
Offers Four Output Ports
The HyperJuice has two USB Type-C ports and two USB-A ports. The two USB Type-C ports can be used to charge up to two Apple MacBooks (15-inch models) or a single 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, which charges at 100W. The charger is smart enough to gauge the power requirement of the device and smartly divide the power output between different devices.
With a single HyperJuice charger, one can charge a MacBook, an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro at the same time by just using a single wall plug.
Up To 95 Percent Conversion
The company claims that the HyperJuice charger offers up to 95 efficiency, which is higher than the conversion rate of Apple and Anker charger (91 percent efficiency) as the HyperJuice generates less heat compared to the competition.
HyperJuice Price
As of now, the HyperJuice is under the Kickstarter program and is available for just $59. When the product launches, it will cost $99, so this is the best time to grab one. Depending on the country, the product might take a couple of days to a month for the actual shipping process.
