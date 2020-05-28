HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Launched For Rs. 4,590 In India News oi-Vivek

HyperX has officially launched a new pair of gaming headphones -- the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core in India. This is an affordable gaming accessory from the company that tends to cater to the budding gaming enthusiasts.

These headphones can be used with a PC or a laptop with ease and it has a built-in microphone as well. There is an adjustable steel slider and soft ear cushions and the company claims that the headphones offer great comfort even with continuous usage.

The speakers are powered by 40mm drivers with and operating frequency of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Not just that, the headphones support stereo sound output and there is also a swivel to mute noise cancellation microphone for an uninterrupted gaming experience.

The sound signature of the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core can be tweaked using NGENUITY software and it offers features like virtual 7.1 surround sound. As this is a wired headphone, there will be no audio latency problem as well.

In terms of numbers, the headphone offers 16 ohms of impedance and a pressure level of 99dBSPL/mW at 1kHz. The device weighs 215 grams and comes with a 1.7-meter long extension cable. The built-in microphone has a sensitivity of -41.5dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz) and a frequency response of 50-18,000 Hz.

Pricing And Availability

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core will sell for Rs. 4,590 and it will be available via all major online and offline retailers. The product also comes with a limited two-year warranty and it definitely looks like a great pair of gaming headphones at interesting pricing.

HyperX gaming accessories products offer a premium build and can easily last longer. Instead of opting for a cheap gaming headphone, which might break in a couple of months, go for the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core, which can easily last for a couple of years without any issue.

