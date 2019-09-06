IFA 2019: Nokia Power Earbuds With 300 Hours Battery Life Unveiled News oi-Vivek

At IFA 2019, HMD Global has launched its latest Android smartphones with a couple of feature phones as well. Besides, the company has launched the Nokia Power Earbuds, which are the first truly wireless earphones from the company. Unlike most of the earphones, these claim to offer a battery life of up to 150 hours on a single charge. Let's dig deep to learn more about the same.

Nokia Power Earbuds Features

Just like most of the truly wireless earbuds, the Nokia Power Earbuds come in a carrying case that also acts as a battery pack. It has a rated capacity of 3000 mAh and can charge the earbuds up to 30 times on a single charge. Both buds carry a 6mm drivers that claim to offer high-quality distortion-free audio.

The earbuds in itself are packed with a 50mAh battery, rated to last up to 5 hours during continues music playback. There is a USB Type-C port on the case with support for fast charging. The earbuds take 30 minutes to charge from zero to 100%.

The earbuds are based on Bluetooth 5.0 standard, which offers low-latency and better range compared to the previous generation Bluetooth standard. These are also IPX7 rated, which can be immersed with up to 1-meter deep water for less than 30 minutes.

The Nokia Power Earbuds comes in two colors - Charcoal Black and Light Grey. The earbuds support touch controls to pause, play, and select the next track. Besides, the earbuds can also be used to summon Google Assistant.

Price And Availability

The Nokia Power Earbuds are priced at 79 Euros (approx Rs. 6,300) and will be available in Europe from October. As of now, there is no update on the availability of these wireless earbuds in India.

Our Opinion On the Nokia Power Earbuds

One of the major pain point on most of the wireless earphones is the battery life. With these earbuds, the company might have solved that issue by including a bigger battery inside the case. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Nokia Power Earbuds.

