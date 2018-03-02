Smartphones launched with Bluetooth 5 so far

Samsung's 2017 flagships Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were the first smartphones to arrive with Bluetooth 5. However, this particular feature was underestimated. One year later, we have seen several flagship smartphones featuring Bluetooth 5. Bluetooth 5 brings a bunch of improvements for range, speed of transfer, power consumption, and bandwidth.

The biggest improvement brought by Bluetooth 5.0 is its range. On paper, it can support distances up to 300 meters (1,000 feet). Even in real scenarios, it can connect at distances up to 40-60 meters, which is significant boost over the previous version of Bluetooth. What's more, it has 2x speed of transfer. Another great thing about Bluetooth 5.0 is that it consumes 2.5x less battery.

With all these points keeping in mind, today's list contains all the smartphones that have been launched with Bluetooth 5.0 so far.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Check out the Key Specs

5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)

microSD, up to 256 GB card slot

128 GB internal memory

6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

5Mp front camera

Bluetooth 5.0

Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9+ Check out the Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

Bluetooth 5.0

3500 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Check out the Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.0

3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging LG V30s Thinq Check out the Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.0

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Check out the Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

Bluetooth 5.0

3000 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Check Out The Key Specs

5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2870mAh Battery Nokia 7 plus Check out the Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera with f/1.75 aperture and 13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.0

3800mAh battery with fast charging ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL) Check out the Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.0

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Check out the Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary 5MP camera with Samsung senso

20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

