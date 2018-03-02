Smartphones launched with Bluetooth 5 so far

Samsung's 2017 flagships Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were the first smartphones to arrive with Bluetooth 5. However, this particular feature was underestimated. One year later, we have seen several flagship smartphones featuring Bluetooth 5. Bluetooth 5 brings a bunch of improvements for range, speed of transfer, power consumption, and bandwidth.
The biggest improvement brought by Bluetooth 5.0 is its range. On paper, it can support distances up to 300 meters (1,000 feet). Even in real scenarios, it can connect at distances up to 40-60 meters, which is significant boost over the previous version of Bluetooth. What's more, it has 2x speed of transfer. Another great thing about Bluetooth 5.0 is that it consumes 2.5x less battery.
With all these points keeping in mind, today's list contains all the smartphones that have been launched with Bluetooth 5.0 so far.
Nokia 8 Sirocco
- 5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)
- microSD, up to 256 GB card slot
- 128 GB internal memory
- 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
- 5Mp front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3500 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ2
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging
LG V30s Thinq
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- 5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2870mAh Battery
Nokia 7 plus
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera with f/1.75 aperture and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL)
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 5MP camera with Samsung senso
- 20MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX376 sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
