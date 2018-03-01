Dual camera smartphones launched at the MWC 2018

The 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday February 26. Since then we have heard a lot of 5G technology and other unique innovations. However, smartphones were still very much the topic of interest at the event. Besides a wave of new smartphones in all categories have already been released.

Today, we will be looking at some of the dual camera smartphones that were launched at the event.

Dual cameras in mobile phones are becoming a trend now. Further, there is a significant rise in demand for dual camera phones. As such manufacturers are running to take advantage and users are being left with an ever-increasing list of best dual camera phones.

So, if you want to know about the dual camera smartphones launched this year at MWC 2018, then you can read on below to find out more about the devices. Several brands like Samsung, Nokia, Asus, ZTE, Alcatel, LG amongst others have announced new smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Check out the Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery LG V30s Thinq Check out the Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Alcatel 5 Check out the Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3V Check out the Key Specs

6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display

1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB onboard storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash

8 MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 3X Check out the Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery ASUS Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL) specifications Check out the Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max (M1) (ZB555KL) Check out the Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 8.0 Nougat with ZenUI 5.0

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

8MP / 13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery ASUS Zenfone 5 Lite Check out the Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0

16MP rear camera with LED flash with secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera

20MP front camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL) Check out the Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

