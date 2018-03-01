Dual camera smartphones launched at the MWC 2018

The 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday February 26. Since then we have heard a lot of 5G technology and other unique innovations. However, smartphones were still very much the topic of interest at the event. Besides a wave of new smartphones in all categories have already been released.
Today, we will be looking at some of the dual camera smartphones that were launched at the event.
Dual cameras in mobile phones are becoming a trend now. Further, there is a significant rise in demand for dual camera phones. As such manufacturers are running to take advantage and users are being left with an ever-increasing list of best dual camera phones.
So, if you want to know about the dual camera smartphones launched this year at MWC 2018, then you can read on below to find out more about the devices. Several brands like Samsung, Nokia, Asus, ZTE, Alcatel, LG amongst others have announced new smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
LG V30s Thinq
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Alcatel 5
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3V
- 6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display
- 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB onboard storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 3X
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
ASUS Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL) specifications
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max (M1) (ZB555KL)
- 5.7-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 8.0 Nougat with ZenUI 5.0
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP / 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
ASUS Zenfone 5 Lite
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash with secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera
- 20MP front camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL)
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
