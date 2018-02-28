Subscribe to Gizbot
How-To

8 most leaked smartphones this year

We have created a list of 8 most exciting leaks in smartphone category this year.

Written By:

The year has just started and we have already witnessed several exciting leaks for smartphone enthusiasts. Motorola, which has recently announced its nearly indestructible Moto Z2 Force is expected to launch three new smartphones. The online world has give us some interesting leaks of Motorola's Moto G6 Plus, Moto E5 Plus, Moto Z3 Play and Moto X5. Besides, Xiaomi is also in talks for its leaked device- Mi 7, which is already making rounds on internet.

Next in the list is Nokia 9, another worthy flagship to check out in the year 2018. Besides, we also have some more interesting devices to keep a check in the following months.

If you love everything about smartphones, then you are at the right place. We have created a list of 8 most exciting leaks in smartphone category this year. Let's have a look.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus

Rumored Key Specs

  • a 5.93 inches Capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Display type IPS LCD
  • an Octa Core 2.2 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 that is coupled with Adreno 508 GPU
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage default memory capacity
  • expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card
  • a 12 MP + 5 MP Dual Camera with 1080p@30fps, 4K Video recording
  • a 16 MP Camera selfie camera
  • Android OS, v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Non removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery

Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Rumored Key Specs

  • a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Octa core Mediatek processor
  • runs Android,8.0 Oreo
  • 32GB native storage capacity
  • a 13MP main snapper at its rear
  • 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering

Nokia 9

Rumored Key Specs

  • a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Display type OLED
  • runs Android OS, v8.0 (Oreo
  • 6/8 GB RAM
  • 64 GB / 128 GB internal memory
  • 13MP+13 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
  • 12 MP Front Camera
  • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3900 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

Rumored Key Specs

  • 5.99 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 845
  • Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
  • 256 GB internal memory
  • 8 GB RAM
  • Dual 12 MP Rear Camera
  • 8 MP Front camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 7

Rumored Key Specs

  • 5.65 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 845
  • Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Non-removable Li-Po 4480 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Rumored Key Specs

  • a 6.3 inches Super AMOLED 4K 1440 x 2960 pixels display
  • runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat
  • Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired
  • 64GB native storage capacity.
  • a 12MP main snapper at its rear
  • 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh Battery powering

Motorola Moto X5

Rumored Key Specs

  • a 5.9 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display
  • runs Android,8.0 Oreo
  • a Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
  • 64GB native storage capacity
  • a 13MP main snapper at its rear
  • 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

 

Motorola Moto Z3 Play

Rumored Key Specs

  • a 6.0 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display
  • runs Android,8.1 Oreo
  • a Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired
  • 64GB native storage capacity
  • a 16MP main snapper at its rear
  • 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Story first published: Thursday, March 1, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
