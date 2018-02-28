8 most leaked smartphones this year

The year has just started and we have already witnessed several exciting leaks for smartphone enthusiasts. Motorola, which has recently announced its nearly indestructible Moto Z2 Force is expected to launch three new smartphones. The online world has give us some interesting leaks of Motorola's Moto G6 Plus, Moto E5 Plus, Moto Z3 Play and Moto X5. Besides, Xiaomi is also in talks for its leaked device- Mi 7, which is already making rounds on internet.

Next in the list is Nokia 9, another worthy flagship to check out in the year 2018. Besides, we also have some more interesting devices to keep a check in the following months.

If you love everything about smartphones, then you are at the right place. We have created a list of 8 most exciting leaks in smartphone category this year. Let's have a look.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus Rumored Key Specs

a 5.93 inches Capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Display type IPS LCD

an Octa Core 2.2 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 that is coupled with Adreno 508 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 12 MP + 5 MP Dual Camera with 1080p@30fps, 4K Video recording

a 16 MP Camera selfie camera

Android OS, v8.0 (Oreo)

Non removable Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Rumored Key Specs

a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Octa core Mediatek processor

runs Android,8.0 Oreo

32GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper at its rear

5MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering Nokia 9 Rumored Key Specs

a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Display type OLED

runs Android OS, v8.0 (Oreo

6/8 GB RAM

64 GB / 128 GB internal memory

13MP+13 MP Dual lens Primary Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo)

Non-removable Li-Ion 3900 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s Rumored Key Specs

5.99 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 845

Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

256 GB internal memory

8 GB RAM

Dual 12 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 7 Rumored Key Specs

5.65 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 845

Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

16MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4480 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumored Key Specs a 6.3 inches Super AMOLED 4K 1440 x 2960 pixels display

runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired

64GB native storage capacity.

a 12MP main snapper at its rear

8MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh Battery powering Motorola Moto X5 Rumored Key Specs a 5.9 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display

runs Android,8.0 Oreo

a Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

64GB native storage capacity

a 13MP main snapper at its rear

13MP front-facing selfie shooter

a Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Motorola Moto Z3 Play Rumored Key Specs

a 6.0 inches IPS LCD 1440 x 2560 pixels display

runs Android,8.1 Oreo

a Octa Core Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired

64GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

13MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

