Infinix Launches iRocker Truly Wireless Earbuds For Rs. 1,499 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix has finally announced the launch of its first TWS earbuds in the country. The iRocker earbuds have been introduced under its SNOKOR audio category. The earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,499, and it will be available on Flipkart on July 31st.

iRocker TWS Earbuds: Details

The iRocker earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, and Goose Egg Design. The earbuds come with playback time up to 20 hours and multi-function button control that allows you to receive calls, control music, and active voice control.

Besides, the company allows you to pause and play the song by clicking the earbuds. It also has Google voice assistant; all you need to press and hold to activate the feature. Furthermore, the company said that the newly launched earbuds weigh only 4.6 grams. It also has IPX 4. This means they are water-resistant.

It features 300 mAh + 40mAh battery that the company claims can last for 20 hours. Additionally, Infinix claims that earbuds have a quick charger feature.

Infinix To Launch Smart 5 Smartphone

Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring another smartphone in the country. The Infinix Smart 5 is likely to have HD+ display, 2GB of RAM and quad-core MediaTek MT6580 chipset. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to run Android 10 OS. There's no such detail about the storage. However, we expect that the company might launch with 32GB.

Recently, Infinix launched a new smartphone called the Smart 4 Plus. The smartphone has a 6.82-inch HD+ mini drop notch display along with gem cut design. It is powered with MediaTek Helio A25 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of inhouse storage.

The smartphone features a 3-in-1 card slot. It has a dual-SIM card and a microSD card slot. On the imaging front, the smartphone has 13MP AI dual rear camera setup along with a triple LED flash. It runs Android 10, and 6,000mAh battery.

Best Mobiles in India