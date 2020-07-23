Infinix Smart 5 Likely On Cards Suggests Google Play Console Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Soon after the launch of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India, reports regarding the next-generation model started hitting the rumor mills. Going by the same, the Infinix Smart 5 is all set to be under development. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing revealing its key specifications. Besides this, even a render of the alleged device and its possible model number have been revealed.

Infinix Smart 5 Details Leak

Going by the same, the alleged Infinix Smart 5 is likely to carry the model number Infinix-X657. As per the listing, the smartphone is believed to flaunt a HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the listing suggests that the smartphone might use a quad-core MediaTek MT6580 chipset teamed up with 2GB of RAM and Mali 400 GPU. Running Android 10 OS, the device appears to have a custom skin running on top.

The render does not show the design of the smartphone completely but it looks like there will be a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Also, it appears to have a noticeable chin below the display. While it does not shed light on the rear design of the upcoming Infinix smartphone, the newly launched Infinix Smart 4 makes us believe that the device could arrive with at least a dual-camera setup at its rear.

What We Think

Given that the Infinix Smart 4 Plus has just been launched in India, we cannot expect to get further details regarding the upcoming smartphone so soon. We need to wait for the company to reveal further details regarding the alleged Infinix Smart 5 to hit the rumor mills in the coming days or weeks.

One thing that we are sure is that the Infinix Smart 5 will also have one or the other impressive features that will make it a bestseller just like its predecessors. For instance, the highlight of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus is the presence of a beefy 6000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback, 15 hours of gaming and 38 hours of talk time on a single charge.

