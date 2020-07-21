Infinix Smart 4 Plus With 6,000 mAh Battery Launched In India: Better Than Competition?

ENGLISH

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus launched in India today as the successor to the Infinix Smart 3 Plus. The device is offered in single storage (3GB + 32GB) variant and carries a price tag 7,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting July 28 at 12 pm via Flipkart and it comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Violet color options. The main highlight of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus massive 6,000 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 23 hours of video playback and 38 hours of talk-time, 15 hours of gaming on a single charge.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus With 6,000 mAh Battery Launched

     

    Besides, customers will get a 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Rs. 75 off on purchase above Rs. 7,500 using RuPay debit card. The offers also include five percent off for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus specifications

    The Infinix Smart 4 Plus packs a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with 90.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The display offers a resolution of 720 x 1,640 pixels and a 20:5:9 aspect ratio. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, G-sensor, proximity, gyroscope, and e-compass.

    It ships with Android 10-based XOS 6.2 out-of-the-box. The device gets power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. The 32GB of internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

    In terms of optics, the dual rear camera module includes a 13MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and another depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie sensor. The rear cameras feature also includes Auto Scene detection, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, and AR Animoji. The device also supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and USB port for connectivity.

    How About Competition?

    The Infinix Smart 4 Plus looks set to compete with other entry-level phones available in the market. The phone is expected to compete with recently launched the Realme C11. It could also be a rival to the Moto G8 Power Lite already available in the market.

     

    However, in terms of battery, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be a bit harder to beat because the phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery where both rival models offer a 5,000 mAh battery. The battery of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus allows you to enjoy 15 hours of games on a single charge whereas the Realme C11 offers 12 hours.

    Both the Infinix Smart 4 Plus and the Moto G8 Power Lite have fingerprint scanners that are not available on the Realme C11. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus has enough eye-catching features in all respects. So, if one's first preference is battery life then definitely can go for the Infinix Smart 4 Plus. In addition, you will get features like Auto Scene detection, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, and AR Animoji on its camera.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
    X