Realme C11 To Go For First Sale On July 22: Should You Buy?

Realme C11 is all set to go for sale in India. The sale is scheduled for tomorrow (July 22) at 12 pm via realme.com and Flipkart. Along with the handset, the 30W Dart Charge 10,000 Power Bank will also go on sale. Interested buyers will also be able to purchase phones from selected stores.

The Realme C11 comes in a single storage variant with a price tag of Rs 7,499. It is offered in Rich Green and Rich Gray color variants. On the other hand, the 10,000 mAh powerbank is available in Yellow and Black color variants and carry a price tag of Rs 1,999.

Should You Buy Realme C11?

The Realme C11 has launched last week in India. Even if it falls in the entry-level phones, its features will surely catch your eye. In terms of display design, the Realme C11 has a 6.5-inch HD+ with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset also offers and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.

It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The chipset also claims to offer an enhanced gaming experience. It has 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card (256GB). The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for reverse charging technology and runs on Android 10-based Realme UI.

Coming to the cameras, the dual-camera module includes 13MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 portrait lens. There is a 5MP camera sensor for selfies. The camera features include such as AI Beauty, Filter Mode, HDR, Portrait Mode, Super Nightscape mode, and more. These features are rarely seen on entry-level phones.

The smartphone has a face unlock instead of a fingerprint sensor, which doesn't seem to be a big problem. If you are looking for a low-priced phone with good camera features, chipset, massive battery life you can go for the Realme C11 at ease.

