    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank Goes Official In India

    By
    |

    As expected, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh power bank has been launched alongside the Realme C11. As its name suggests, this power bank comes with support for the 30W Dart Charge technology, which makes it relatively faster than the usual 18W fast charging support offered by power banks. Apart from this improvement, it features the same design as the previous Realme power banks.

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank Goes Official In India

     

    The Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh power bank features a carbon fibre texture finish and a 3D curved design. It arrives in two color options including black and signature yellow color of the brand. This Realme power bank is priced at Rs. 1,999. It has been announced that the power bank will go on sale for the first time on July 21 at 12 PM via the official Realme website and the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank Details

    The Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank features a battery capacity 10000mAh. There are two high-density build-in Li-Ion polymer batteries. This power bank takes 1 hour and 36 minutes to get charged completely. The 30W charging speed comes with support for various fast charging technologies such as Quick Charge, VOOC, PD, and Dart among others.

    The power bank from Realme's stable comes with dual output ports - a USB Type-A port and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a power button as well as an LED indicator to show the battery capacity that is remaining in the accessory. On using it to charge a single device, the power bank will pump in its full 30W of power. However, when two ports are used, the charging capacity will drop down to 25W.

    Detailing on the safety and protection features, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh power bank features an in-built 15-layer charging protection, which includes over-voltage protection, charging patch impedance, input surge protection, electrostatic, temperature and under-voltage protection. There is a low current mode to charge IoT devices such as smart wearables and wireless earbuds.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
