Realme Power Bank 2 With Two-Way Fast Charging Launched For Rs. 999 News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially launched its second power bank -- the Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000 mAh capacity. The Realme Power Bank 2 looks a lot like the Realme Power Bank and even offers an identical battery capacity. However, the outer design is a bit different.

When compared to its predecessor -- the Realme Power Bank 2 has a textured outer panel, offering improved grip over the device and it does not attract fingerprints or smudges. Though it is a bit thicker with 15mm, it just weighs 216g, making it light and easy to carry.

One of the USP of the Realme Power Bank 2 is its two-way charging capabilities. The power can charge itself at 18W and can charge a device at 18W, allowing two-way fast charging. As per the ports, the Realme Power Bank 2 has a USB Type-C port and a USB-A port and both ports can output power, enabling users to charge two devices at the same time.

The power bank in itself charges in 3 hours 40 minutes and it can charge a device with 4,300 mAh battery (which supports 18W fast charging) in 2 hours 40 minutes. It supports various fast-charging protocols like QC, PD, AFC, SFCP, PE, and BC1.2.

The batteries are protected by 13-layer circuits to protect the device from power leaks and short circuits. There is also a dedicated low-current mode to charge devices like smart bands and earbuds. The charging cable that ships with a two-in-one cable that offers both USB Type-C port and a micro USB port.

Realme Power Bank 2 Price And Availability

The Realme Power Bank 2 comes with a retail price of Rs. 999 and is available in black and yellow colors with a big Realme logo. Compared to its predecessor the Realme Power Bank 2 offers more features and costs less. So, if you want to choose a model between the two, then go for the latest one.

Best Mobiles in India