Infinix Might Launch Audio Products Called Snokor In India; What To Expect

Smartphone companies have been foraying in other segments these days. Recently, itel has forayed into the accessories segment by launching 14 new products in the country. The company has launched Bluetooth speakers, power banks, wired speakers, fit bands, and many more. This means that the company is trying its hands in other segments too.

Similarly, Infinix is reportedly planning to bring audio products soon, reports 91 mobiles. There is no official information from the company side. But, Infinix has earlier shared its plans to launch products in several segments, including smart televisions. The report states that they have seen a Snokor retail box on the Infinix forum, and it will be the company's new accessory brand. So, there are chances that this might be an upcoming audio product.

Apart from that, the company is planning to bring six more smartphones this year; Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor has shared these details with us recently. He said we are also planning to bring a smartwatch and audio products in India. However, he refused to share any timeline about the upcoming launch.

Besides, the company is likely to launch its smart television series in the country. "We are also planning to get into the smart television segment this year. But, again, we are not sure about the exact timeline due to COVID-19," Kapoor informed Gizbot, after launching Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro smartphones in the country.

For the unaware, the company has recently launched two smartphones in India. The Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro are already available on Flipkart at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,499, respectively. Both smartphones feature a 6.6-inch display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also, smartphones run the Android 10 operating system. The smartphones are backed by 5,000 mAh battery. On the connectivity front, you will get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, and GPS.

Infinix is known for launching affordable smartphones, and it seems that it will bring other products in the same price category. But still, the market is flooded with affordable accessories, and now companies like OnePlus are also launching smart TVs under Rs. 20,000. So, it would be interesting to see how Infinix will promote the upcoming product in the market as other smartphone brands have already started offering products in the affordable segment.

